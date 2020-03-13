Here is Basketball Big 12, HOIC all-conference boys teams

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Big 12 Conference all-stars
FIRST TEAM
*Noah Reynolds, Jr.;Peoria Notre Dame
*Connor Dillon, Sr.;Peoria Notre Dame
Zach Cleveland, So.;Normal Community
Bryson Tatum, Sr.;Urbana
Landon Moore, Jr.;Bloomington
Pryce Punkay, Sr.;Champaign Central
Khailieo Terry, Jr.;Champaign Central
Rolando Brown, Sr.;Peoria Manual
Nathanael Hoskins, Jr.;Danville
Kahlel Danage, Sr.;Peoria Richwoods
SECOND TEAM
Declan Dillon, Sr.;Peoria Notre Dame
Jay Gillispie, Sr.;Normal Community
Trey Redd, So.;Normal Community
Christopher Cross, Sr.;Urbana
Myriece Byrd, Sr.;Peoria Manual
Chris Williams, Sr.;Peoria High
Robert Stroud, Sr.;Danville
Corey Walker, Jr.;Normal West
AREA HONORABLE MENTION
DeMarco Clayton, Jr., Bloomington; Alec McGinnis, Sr., Normal West.
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Noah Reynolds, Jr., Peoria Notre Dame and Connor Dillon, Sr., Peoria Notre Dame
(*) - unanimous selection
Heart of Illinois Conference all-stars
FIRST TEAM
*John Blumeyer, Jr.;Dee-Mack
*Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Jr.;Fieldcrest
*Landon Pflederer, Sr.;Tremont
*Jack Weber, Sr.;El Paso-Gridley
*Levi Zimmerman, Sr.;Ridgeview
Logan Petersen, Jr.;LeRoy
Braden Zenor, Sr.;Tri-Valley
SECOND TEAM
Tazden Eller, Jr.;Heyworth
Tyler Harms, Sr.;Flanagan-Cornell
Trevor Heffren, So.;Eureka
Cory Land, Jr.;Fieldcrest
Braden Roesch, Jr.;GCMS
Asa Smith, So.;El Paso-Gridley
Lane Thomann, So.;Dee-Mack
Titus Thompson, Sr.;Tremont
HONORABLE MENTION
Carson Brozenec, Jr., Fisher; Will Delaney, Sr., Fisher; Caleb Moore, Sr., LeRoy; Jack Moore, Sr., Tri-Valley; Reece Ramirez, Jr., Ridgeview; Garrett Stevens, Sr., Ridgeview; Ryan Wagenbach, Sr., Tremont
FIRST-TEAM ALL DEFENSE
John Blumeyer, Jr.;Dee-Mack
Henry Lorton, Jr.;Fieldcrest
Silas Steiner, Sr.;El Paso-Gridley
Braden Zenor, Sr.;Tri-Valley
Levi Zimmerman, Sr.;Ridgeview
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DEFENSE
Caleb Moore, Sr., LeRoy; Landon Pflederer, Sr., Tremont; Braden Wallace, Jr., Flanagan-Cornell.
(*) - unanimous selection
