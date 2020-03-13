You are the owner of this article.
Here is Basketball Big 12, HOIC all-conference boys teams
Here is Basketball Big 12, HOIC all-conference boys teams

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Big 12 Conference all-stars

FIRST TEAM

*Noah Reynolds, Jr.;Peoria Notre Dame

*Connor Dillon, Sr.;Peoria Notre Dame

Zach Cleveland, So.;Normal Community

Bryson Tatum, Sr.;Urbana

Landon Moore, Jr.;Bloomington

Pryce Punkay, Sr.;Champaign Central

Khailieo Terry, Jr.;Champaign Central

Rolando Brown, Sr.;Peoria Manual

Nathanael Hoskins, Jr.;Danville

Kahlel Danage, Sr.;Peoria Richwoods

SECOND TEAM

Declan Dillon, Sr.;Peoria Notre Dame

Jay Gillispie, Sr.;Normal Community

Trey Redd, So.;Normal Community

Christopher Cross, Sr.;Urbana

Myriece Byrd, Sr.;Peoria Manual

Chris Williams, Sr.;Peoria High

Robert Stroud, Sr.;Danville

Corey Walker, Jr.;Normal West

AREA HONORABLE MENTION

DeMarco Clayton, Jr., Bloomington; Alec McGinnis, Sr., Normal West.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Noah Reynolds, Jr., Peoria Notre Dame and Connor Dillon, Sr., Peoria Notre Dame

(*) - unanimous selection

Heart of Illinois Conference all-stars

FIRST TEAM

*John Blumeyer, Jr.;Dee-Mack

*Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Jr.;Fieldcrest

*Landon Pflederer, Sr.;Tremont

*Jack Weber, Sr.;El Paso-Gridley

*Levi Zimmerman, Sr.;Ridgeview

Logan Petersen, Jr.;LeRoy

Braden Zenor, Sr.;Tri-Valley

SECOND TEAM

Tazden Eller, Jr.;Heyworth

Tyler Harms, Sr.;Flanagan-Cornell

Trevor Heffren, So.;Eureka

Cory Land, Jr.;Fieldcrest

Braden Roesch, Jr.;GCMS

Asa Smith, So.;El Paso-Gridley

Lane Thomann, So.;Dee-Mack

Titus Thompson, Sr.;Tremont

HONORABLE MENTION

Carson Brozenec, Jr., Fisher; Will Delaney, Sr., Fisher; Caleb Moore, Sr., LeRoy; Jack Moore, Sr., Tri-Valley; Reece Ramirez, Jr., Ridgeview; Garrett Stevens, Sr., Ridgeview; Ryan Wagenbach, Sr., Tremont

FIRST-TEAM ALL DEFENSE

John Blumeyer, Jr.;Dee-Mack

Henry Lorton, Jr.;Fieldcrest

Silas Steiner, Sr.;El Paso-Gridley

Braden Zenor, Sr.;Tri-Valley

Levi Zimmerman, Sr.;Ridgeview

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DEFENSE

Caleb Moore, Sr., LeRoy; Landon Pflederer, Sr., Tremont; Braden Wallace, Jr., Flanagan-Cornell.

(*) - unanimous selection

