You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Here is the Apollo Conference all-star basketball team
0 comments
agate

Here is the Apollo Conference all-star basketball team

{{featured_button_text}}

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Apollo Conference all-stars

FIRST TEAM

Kaden Froebe, Sr.;Lincoln

Kameron Whiteman, Sr.;Lincoln

Grant Coleman, Sr.;Mahomet-Seymour

Jase Bergschneider, Sr.;Taylorville

Parker Wolfe, Jr.;Effingham

AREA SECOND TEAM

Will Ewald, Sr., Lincoln; Dylan Singleton, Jr., Lincoln

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News