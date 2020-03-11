Here is the Illinois State baseball linescore from Wednesday

BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Illinois State
FLORIDA STATE 7, ISU 4
At Tallahassee, Fla.
Illinois State;010;011;100;- 4- 8-0
Florida State;010;300;30x- 7-14-0
Anderson, Peplow (4), Wyman (7, L, 0-1), Sebby (7), Kubiatowicz (7) and Hays. Hubbart, Kwiatkowski (3), Ahearn (5), Scolaro (6), Hare (6), Haney (7, W, 3-0) and Kirkland.
ILLINOIS STATE (7-9) – 2B – G. Peterson, McCaw, Cermak. RBI – Huggins, Hays, Cermak. Two hits – Huggins. Pitching – Anderson (3.2 IP, 4 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO), Peplow (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Kubiatowicz (2 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO).
Record – Florida State 12-5.