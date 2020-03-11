You are the owner of this article.
Here is the Illinois State baseball linescore from Wednesday
Here is the Illinois State baseball linescore from Wednesday

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Illinois State

FLORIDA STATE 7, ISU 4

At Tallahassee, Fla.

Illinois State;010;011;100;- 4- 8-0

Florida State;010;300;30x- 7-14-0

Anderson, Peplow (4), Wyman (7, L, 0-1), Sebby (7), Kubiatowicz (7) and Hays. Hubbart, Kwiatkowski (3), Ahearn (5), Scolaro (6), Hare (6), Haney (7, W, 3-0) and Kirkland.

ILLINOIS STATE (7-9) – 2B – G. Peterson, McCaw, Cermak. RBI – Huggins, Hays, Cermak. Two hits – Huggins. Pitching – Anderson (3.2 IP, 4 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO), Peplow (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Kubiatowicz (2 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO).

Record – Florida State 12-5.

