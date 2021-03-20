 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hole in one from Saturday
0 comments
agate

Hole in one from Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Willis Nowel

AT IRONWOOD G.C. 

Willis Nowel of Bloomington used a 6-iron to ace the 156-yard 13th hole on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Witnesses were Glen Bledsoe, Dave Donaldson and Tim Lane.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News