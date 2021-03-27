Hole in One from Saturday

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Ashley Schnittker
At Crestwicke C.C.
Ashley Schnittker of Bloomington used a driver to ace the 110-yard No. 7 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. It was her second career hole in one. Witnesses were Doug Schnittker, Maggie Perkins, Steve Perkins and Wyatt Perkins.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
