 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hole in One from Saturday
0 comments
agate

Hole in One from Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Ashley Schnittker

At Crestwicke C.C.

Ashley Schnittker of Bloomington used a driver to ace the 110-yard No. 7 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. It was her second career hole in one. Witnesses were Doug Schnittker, Maggie Perkins, Steve Perkins and Wyatt Perkins.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News