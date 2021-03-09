 Skip to main content
Hole in one from Tuesday
Hole in one from Tuesday

GOLF

Hole in one

Debra Newman

At Crestwicke Country Club

Debra Newman scored a hole in one on the 86-yard 13th hole on March 9, 2021. She used a 7-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Linda Powers.

