Hole in one from Tuesday

GOLF
Hole in one
Debra Newman
At Crestwicke Country Club
Debra Newman scored a hole in one on the 86-yard 13th hole on March 9, 2021. She used a 7-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Linda Powers.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
