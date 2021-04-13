 Skip to main content
Illinois high school football rankings
Illinois high school football rankings

FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

State rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (7) (4-0) 79 1

2. Lincoln-Way E (1) (4-0) 73 2

3. Marist (3-1) 56 4

4. Naperville Cen (4-0) 54 T5

5. Gurnee Warren (4-0) 39 T5

6. Maine South (4-0) 34 7

7. Glenbard West (2-0) 30 3

8. O'Fallon (2-0) 27 NR

9. Edwardsville (3-1) 20 9

10. Hinsdale Central (4-0) 10 8

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 6, Barrington 6, New Trier 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Huntley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chi Mt. Carmel (8) (3-1) 89 2

2. Wheaton WS (1) (3-1) 75 8

3. Prospect (4-0) 61 10

4. Nazareth (2-1) 60 3

5. Batavia (3-1) 52 1

(tie) Phillips (2-0) 52 6

7. St. Charles North (3-1) 30 9

8. Machesney Park Harlem (4-0) 29 NR

9. Wheaton North (3-1) 26 4

10. DeKalb (2-1) 6 5

Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 5, Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 3, Lincoln Way West 2.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cary-Grove (7) (2-0) 77 2

2. East St. Louis (3-1) 72 1

3. Crete-Monee (4-0) 61 4

4. Antioch (1) (4-0) 52 6

5. Simeon (2-0) 48 5

6. Rock Island (3-1) 39 3

7. Peoria Central (3-1) 28 7

8. Lake Forest (4-0) 26 9

9. Washington (4-0) 19 NR

10. Kaneland (3-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 4, Normal West 3, Providence 2, Prairie Ridge 1, Vernon Hills 1, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (4-0) 99 1

2. St. Rita (1) (3-1) 86 2

3. Joliet Catholic (4-0) 80 3

4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 71 4

5. Sterling (4-0) 63 T5

6. Sycamore (4-0) 45 7

7. Marion (4-0) 34 8

8. Triad (4-0) 24 9

9. Hillcrest (3-1) 20 T5

10. St. Viator (3-0) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8, Mascoutah 1, Morris 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (5) (3-1) 77 1

2. Richmond-Burton (3) (4-0) 75 2

3. St. Francis (4-0) 60 5

4. Effingham (3-0) 57 3

5. Benton (4-0) 41 7

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 36 8

7. Coal City (3-1) 33 4

8. Mt. Zion (3-0) 26 9

9. IC Catholic (2-1) 19 10

10. Stillman Valley (2-1) 7 6

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Marengo 2, Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Williamsville (7) (4-0) 96 1

2. Princeton (2) (4-0) 88 2

3. Wilmington (1) (4-0) 84 3

4. Monticello (4-0) 68 4

5. Byron (3-1) 60 5

6. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 51 6

7. Fairfield (4-0) 40 7

8. Tolono Unity (3-0) 33 8

9. Eureka (3-1) 18 9

10. Farmington (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Elmwood-Brimfield 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (4-0) 80 1

2. Quincy Notre Dame (6) (3-1) 77 4

3. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 73 2

4. Decatur St. Teresa (4-0) 68 3

5. Fieldcrest (4-0) 49 5

6. Sterling Newman (3-0) 48 6

7. Clifton Central (1) (4-0) 40 7

8. Rockridge (4-0) 25 8

9. Nashville (2-1) 12 10

10. Watseka (4-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Riverdale 5, Bismarck-Henning 5, Tri-Valley 2, Mercer County 1, Momence 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (2-1) 90 1

2. Aquin (2) (4-0) 80 2

3. Fulton (3-0) 71 4

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-0) 68 3

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (4-0) 60 5

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 51 6

7. Athens (3-1) 40 9

8. Galena (4-0) 22 NR

9. Princeville (4-0) 13 NR

10. Cumberland (3-0) 10 NR

(tie) Concord (Triopia) (3-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Arcola 9, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7, Winchester West Central 7, LeRoy 4, Mendon Unity 3, Camp Point Central 2, St. Bede 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, Cambridge 1.

