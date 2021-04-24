 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's baseball results
0 comments
agate

Saturday's baseball results

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep sports graphic

BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

Moline 5-5, Normal Community 4-0

Bloomington 8, Limestone 0

Tremont 12, East Peoria 2

Hoopeston Area 11, Lexington 4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News