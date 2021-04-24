 Skip to main content
Saturday's softball results
BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

University High 11-3, United Township 7-2

Normal West 12, Metamora 3

Normal West 2, Marengo 1

Pontiac 10, El Paso-Gridley 1

