 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's volleyball results
0 comments
agate

Saturday's volleyball results

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep sports graphic

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

Normal West def. Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16

Central Catholic def. Lexington, 25-5, 25-9

University High def. Dunlap, 25-17, 25-9

Eureka def. GCMS, 25-23, 25-16

Woodland def. Lexington, 25-16, 26-24

Tri-Valley def. Fisher, 25-21, 25-15

Fisher def. Heyworth, 25-14, 25-14

Fieldcrest def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-20, 25-9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News