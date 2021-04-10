Saturday's volleyball results

VOLLEYBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
RESULTS
Normal West def. Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16
Central Catholic def. Lexington, 25-5, 25-9
University High def. Dunlap, 25-17, 25-9
Eureka def. GCMS, 25-23, 25-16
Woodland def. Lexington, 25-16, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Fisher, 25-21, 25-15
Fisher def. Heyworth, 25-14, 25-14
Fieldcrest def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-20, 25-9
