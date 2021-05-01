 Skip to main content
Softball results from Saturday
agate

Softball results from Saturday

SOFTBALL

High school

Results

Bloomington 6, University High 0

Huntley 10, University High 0

Normal West 9-5, Chatham Glenwood 7-2

Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell 10, Putnam County 0

Tremont 4, Eureka 0

LeRoy 7-18, Tri-Point/Donovan 1-1

