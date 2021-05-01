Softball results from Saturday

SOFTBALL
High school
Results
Bloomington 6, University High 0
Huntley 10, University High 0
Normal West 9-5, Chatham Glenwood 7-2
Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell 10, Putnam County 0
Tremont 4, Eureka 0
LeRoy 7-18, Tri-Point/Donovan 1-1
