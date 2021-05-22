 Skip to main content
Softball results from Saturday
Softball results from Saturday

SOFTBALL

High school

Results

Pontiac 17, Central Catholic 14

University High 15, Springfield Lanphier 0

Normal West 3-7, Moline 2-9

Tremont 7, Metamora 0

Tri-Valley 6, Clinton 0

Putnam County 6, Eureka 3

LeRoy 11-2, Champaign Central 5-8

