Softball results from Saturday

SOFTBALL
High school
Results
Pontiac 17, Central Catholic 14
University High 15, Springfield Lanphier 0
Normal West 3-7, Moline 2-9
Tremont 7, Metamora 0
Tri-Valley 6, Clinton 0
Putnam County 6, Eureka 3
LeRoy 11-2, Champaign Central 5-8
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
