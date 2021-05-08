 Skip to main content
Softball results from Saturday
agate

Softball results from Saturday

SOFTBALL

High school

Results

Central Catholic 1, Bloomington 0

LeRoy 9, El Paso-Gridley 4

LeRoy 11, Athens 5

Athens 21, El Paso-Gridley 3

Pontiac 7, Beecher 2

Illini Bluffs 5, Tremont 3

Casey-Westfield 11, GCMS 0

