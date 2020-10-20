Swimming results 10/21/20

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 77,
LASALLE-PERU 51
At LaSalle
CENTRAL TOP-5 FINISHERS
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky, 2:19.18; 2. O'Malley, 2:38.51; 200 IM — 1. Wisdom, 2:19.18; 3. Mueller, 2:38.51; 50 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky, 28.30; 2. Zucco, 29.14; 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Wisdom, 1:03.50; 3. O'Malley, 1:07.97; 4. Zucco, 1:16.83; 100 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky, 1:00.98; 4. Garcia, 1:06.92; 5. Becker, 1:14.77; 500 FREESTYLE — 1. O'Malley, 6:03.21; 2. Mueller, 6:12.09; 100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Kulasinsky, 1:08.12; 2. O'Malley, 1:10.02; 4. Zucco, 1:15.80; 100 BREASTSTROKE — 2. Wisdom, 1:14.44; 3. Mueller, 1:18.55.
Junior varsity — LaSalle-Peru 44, Central Catholic 25
