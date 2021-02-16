 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swimming results 2/17/21
0 comments
agate

Swimming results 2/17/21

{{featured_button_text}}
BOYS SWIM AGATE PHOTO

University High School's Camden Swigart works the breaststroke while swimming the 200-yard individual medley during the Boys Intercity Swim Meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Normal Community High School. The Pioneers took second as a team.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

SWIMMING 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

NCHS 137, PEORIA HIGH 15;

NCHS 137, PEORIA MANUL 5

At Normal

NCHS WINNERS

200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — Jackson, Lee, Tucci, Osborn, 2:00.53; 200 FREESTYLE — Svob, 1:58.28; 200 IM — Tucci, 2:07.46; 50 FREESTYLE — Tucci, 22.50; 100 BUTTERFLY — Travis, 58.11; 100 FREESTYLE — Svob, 53.39; 500 FREESTYLE — Malinowski, 6:09.49; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Travis, Fujimoto, Wills, Tucci, 1:33.88; 100 BACKSTROKE — Fujimoto, 59.60; 100 BREASTSTROKE — Wills, 1:11.72; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Osborn, Malinowski, Nelson, Plassman, 4:13.49.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 Cardinals trades from Rick Hummel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News