Swimming results 2/17/21

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
NCHS 137, PEORIA HIGH 15;
NCHS 137, PEORIA MANUL 5
At Normal
NCHS WINNERS
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — Jackson, Lee, Tucci, Osborn, 2:00.53; 200 FREESTYLE — Svob, 1:58.28; 200 IM — Tucci, 2:07.46; 50 FREESTYLE — Tucci, 22.50; 100 BUTTERFLY — Travis, 58.11; 100 FREESTYLE — Svob, 53.39; 500 FREESTYLE — Malinowski, 6:09.49; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Travis, Fujimoto, Wills, Tucci, 1:33.88; 100 BACKSTROKE — Fujimoto, 59.60; 100 BREASTSTROKE — Wills, 1:11.72; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Osborn, Malinowski, Nelson, Plassman, 4:13.49.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today