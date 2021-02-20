Swimming results 2/21/21

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
CENTENNIAL 100, BLOOMINGTON 79
At Champaign
BHS WINNERS
DIVING — Lewis, 159.30 points; 200-YARD FREESTYLE — Oakey, 2:05.21; 200 IM — Fish, 2:18.76; 100 FREESTYLE — Fish, 51.78; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Goughnour, Strange, Oakey, Fish, 3:45.77.
U HIGH 103, SPRINGFIELD 59
At Horton Pool
U HIGH WINNERS
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Eble, Phan, Swigart, Reisinger, 1:50.31; 200 IM — Phan, 2:16.86; 50 FREESTYLE — Duley, 24.23; 100 BUTTERFLY — Swigart, 53.59; 100 FREESTYLE — Meyer, 55.92; 500 FREESTYLE — Missakasavake, 5:38.79; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Duley, Phan, Meyer, Nelson, 1:40.08; 100 BACKSTROKE — Swigart, 53.67; 100 BREASTSTROKE — Meyer, 1:09.00; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Swigart, Nelson, Missakasavake, Meyer, 3:44.09.
