Swimming results 2/3/21

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
METAMORA 85, U HIGH 84
At Horton Pool
U HIGH WINNERS
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — Swigart, PHan, Missakasavake, Eble, 1:47.77; 200 FREESTYLE — Meyer, 2:00.61; 200 IM — Phan, 2:13.12; 500 FREESTYLE — Swigart, 4:50.21; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Phan, Meyer, Reisinger, Nelson, 1:42.35; 100 BACKSTROKE — Swigart, 56.02; 100 BREASTSTROKE — Phan, 1:06.10.
