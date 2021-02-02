 Skip to main content
Swimming results 2/3/21
Swimming results 2/3/21

BOYS SWIM AGATE PHOTO

University High School's Camden Swigart works the breaststroke while swimming the 200-yard individual medley during the Boys Intercity Swim Meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Normal Community High School. The Pioneers took second as a team.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

SWIMMING

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

METAMORA 85, U HIGH 84

At Horton Pool

U HIGH WINNERS

200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — Swigart, PHan, Missakasavake, Eble, 1:47.77; 200 FREESTYLE — Meyer, 2:00.61; 200 IM — Phan, 2:13.12; 500 FREESTYLE — Swigart, 4:50.21; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Phan, Meyer, Reisinger, Nelson, 1:42.35; 100 BACKSTROKE — Swigart, 56.02; 100 BREASTSTROKE — Phan, 1:06.10. 

