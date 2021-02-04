Swimming results 2/5/21

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
NCHS 136, DANVILLE 27;
NCHS 109, METAMORA 71
At Normal
NCHS WINNERS
DIVING — Plassman, 227.10 points; 200-YARD FREESTYLE — Tucci, 1:46.72; 200 IM — Jackson, 2:20.24; 50 FREESTYLE — Travis, 22.61; 100 BUTTERFLY — Fujimoto, 55.99; 100 FREESTYLE — Travis, 50.40; 500 FREESTYLE — Wills, 5:04.83; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Fujimoto, Nelson, Svob, Travis, 1:36.88; 100 BACKSTROKE — Tucci, 57.12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today