 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swimming results 2/5/21
0 comments
agate

Swimming results 2/5/21

{{featured_button_text}}
BOYS SWIM AGATE PHOTO

University High School's Camden Swigart works the breaststroke while swimming the 200-yard individual medley during the Boys Intercity Swim Meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Normal Community High School. The Pioneers took second as a team.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

SWIMMING

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

NCHS 136, DANVILLE 27;

NCHS 109, METAMORA 71

At Normal

NCHS WINNERS

DIVING — Plassman, 227.10 points; 200-YARD FREESTYLE — Tucci, 1:46.72; 200 IM — Jackson, 2:20.24; 50 FREESTYLE — Travis, 22.61; 100 BUTTERFLY — Fujimoto, 55.99; 100 FREESTYLE — Travis, 50.40; 500 FREESTYLE — Wills, 5:04.83; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Fujimoto, Nelson, Svob, Travis, 1:36.88; 100 BACKSTROKE — Tucci, 57.12.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News