Swimming results 9/13/20

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
NORMAL COMMUNITY 84,
CHAMPAIGN CENTENNIAL 59
At Champaign
NCHS TOP 5 FINISHERS
DIVING - 3. Adams 156.35; 4. Carroll 121.25; 200-YARD FREESTYLE - 2. Wills 2:07.28; 3. Harr 2:08.94; 4. Osborne 2:16.31; 200 IM - 1. Bergmann 2:21.21; 3. Bengston 2:32.36; 5. Rai 2:32.70; 50 FREESTYLE - 2. Johnson 27.40; 4. Osborne 27.69; 100 BUTTERFLY - 2. Rai 1:06.94; 3. Wills 1:08.33; 4. Kilcoin 1:13.08; 100 FREESTYLE - 1. Johnson 58.23; 2. Harr 1:00.07; 4. Osborne 1:03.02; 500 FREESTYLE - 1. Bergmann 5:42.32; 2. Bengston 5:48.94; 4. McBurney 6:17.17; 100 BACKSTROKE - 1. Johnson 1:04.57; 3. Wills 1:08.74; 4. Kilcoin 1:09.74; 100 BREASTSTROKE - 1. Harr 1:13.96; 2. Bergmann 1:15.63.
