 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swimming results 9/18/20
0 comments
agate

Swimming results 9/18/20

{{featured_button_text}}
SWIMMING AGATE PHOTO
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

SWIMMING 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

PEORIA NOTRE DAME 73, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 65

At Peoria

CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOP 5 FINISHERS

200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1. Kulaskinsky, 2:09.63; 2. O'Malley 2:10.91; 200 IM — 1. Wisdom 2:19.05; 5. Brady 2:54.27; 50 FREESTYLE — 2. Kulasinsky 27.51; 4. Zucco 29.08; 5. Garcia 29.80; 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Wisdom 1:04.12; 2. O'Malley 1:07.33; 100 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky 1:00.19; 500 FREESTYLE — 1. Wisdom 5:39.07; 5. Brady 7:15.62; 100 BACKSTROKE — 2. Kulasinsky 1:05.76; 2. O'Malley 1:05.78; 4. Zucco 1:12.26; 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Wisdom 1:16.86; 4. Garcia 1:31.69.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News