Swimming results 9/18/20

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
PEORIA NOTRE DAME 73, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 65
At Peoria
CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOP 5 FINISHERS
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1. Kulaskinsky, 2:09.63; 2. O'Malley 2:10.91; 200 IM — 1. Wisdom 2:19.05; 5. Brady 2:54.27; 50 FREESTYLE — 2. Kulasinsky 27.51; 4. Zucco 29.08; 5. Garcia 29.80; 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Wisdom 1:04.12; 2. O'Malley 1:07.33; 100 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky 1:00.19; 500 FREESTYLE — 1. Wisdom 5:39.07; 5. Brady 7:15.62; 100 BACKSTROKE — 2. Kulasinsky 1:05.76; 2. O'Malley 1:05.78; 4. Zucco 1:12.26; 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Wisdom 1:16.86; 4. Garcia 1:31.69.
