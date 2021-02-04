Swimming results for 02.05.21

SWIMMING
High school boys
PONTIAC 94, OLYMPIA 14
Pontiac winners
200 medley relay-Lucas, Schickel, Michon, Turner, 2:08.46; 200 freestyle-Fogarty, 1:56.68; 200 IM-Deats, 2:10.42; 50 freestyle-Mankowski, 23.4; 100 butterfly-Mankowski, 58.42; 100 freestyle-Fogarty, 57.8; 500 freestyle-Schickel, 6:38.78; 200 freestyle relay-Mankowski, Deats, Lucas, Schickel, 1:41.28; 100 backstroke-Deats, 57.91; 100 breaststroke-Lucas, 1:15.75; 400 freestyle relay-Mankowski, Deats, Michon, Fogarty, 3:42.21.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today