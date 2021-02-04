 Skip to main content
Swimming results for 02.05.21
SWIMMING

High school boys

PONTIAC 94, OLYMPIA 14

Pontiac winners

200 medley relay-Lucas, Schickel, Michon, Turner, 2:08.46; 200 freestyle-Fogarty, 1:56.68; 200 IM-Deats, 2:10.42; 50 freestyle-Mankowski, 23.4; 100 butterfly-Mankowski, 58.42; 100 freestyle-Fogarty, 57.8; 500 freestyle-Schickel, 6:38.78; 200 freestyle relay-Mankowski, Deats, Lucas, Schickel, 1:41.28; 100 backstroke-Deats, 57.91; 100 breaststroke-Lucas, 1:15.75; 400 freestyle relay-Mankowski, Deats, Michon, Fogarty, 3:42.21.

