Swimming results for 02/10/21
Swimming results for 02/10/21

SWIMMING

High school boys

UNIVERSITY HIGH 95, BLOOMINGTON 77

At Bloomington

Winners

Diving-Lewis (U), 150.0; 200 medley relay-U High (Eble, Phan, Missakasavake, Meyer), 1:53; 200 freestyle-Swigart (U), 1:47; 200 IM-Missakasavake (U), 2:17; 50 freestyle-Swigart (U), 22.7; 100 butterfly-Missakasavake (U), 1:02; 100 freestyle-Phan (U), 54.4; 500 freestyle-Oakey (B), 5:32; 200 freestyle relay-U High (Swigart, Phan, Missakasavake, Duley), 1:38; 100 backstroke-Meyer (U), 1:06; 100 breaststroke-Duley (U), 1:11; 400 freestyle relay-U High (Swigart, Eble, Meyer, Duley), 3:39.

