Swimming results for 02/10/21

SWIMMING
High school boys
UNIVERSITY HIGH 95, BLOOMINGTON 77
At Bloomington
Winners
Diving-Lewis (U), 150.0; 200 medley relay-U High (Eble, Phan, Missakasavake, Meyer), 1:53; 200 freestyle-Swigart (U), 1:47; 200 IM-Missakasavake (U), 2:17; 50 freestyle-Swigart (U), 22.7; 100 butterfly-Missakasavake (U), 1:02; 100 freestyle-Phan (U), 54.4; 500 freestyle-Oakey (B), 5:32; 200 freestyle relay-U High (Swigart, Phan, Missakasavake, Duley), 1:38; 100 backstroke-Meyer (U), 1:06; 100 breaststroke-Duley (U), 1:11; 400 freestyle relay-U High (Swigart, Eble, Meyer, Duley), 3:39.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today