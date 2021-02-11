 Skip to main content
Swimming results for 02/12/21
Swimming results for 02/12/21

SWIMMING

High school boys

NORMAL COMMUNITY 99, NORMAL WEST 84

At Normal

Winners

Diving-Plassman (NC), 227.45; 200 medley relay-NCHS (Tucci, Travis, Fujimoto, Wills), 1:42.75; 200 freestyle-Ahrens (NW), 1:47.57; 200 IM-Fujimoto (NC), 2:02.54; 50 freestyle-Travis (NC), 22.36; 100 butterfly-Fujimoto (NC), 54.55; 100 freestyle-Ahrens (NW), 52.44; 500 freestyle-Tucci (NC), 4:51.67; 200 freestyle relay-West (Pish, Crader, Capps, Ahrens), 1:33.77; 100 backstroke-Pish (NW), 57.52; 100 breaststroke-Travis (NC), 1:01.55; 400 freestyle relay-NCHS (Fujimoto, Tucci, Wills, Travis), 3:23.05.

UNIVERSITY HIGH 83, DUNLAP 82

At Normal

U High winners

200 medley relay-U High (Eble, Meyer, Swigart, Daley), 1:49.16; 500 freestyle-Swigart, 5:02.25; 100 backstroke-Missakasavake, 1:05.69; 100 breaststroke-Swigart, 1:02.05; 400 freestyle relay-U High (Phan, Meyer, Missakasavake, Swigart), 3:40.74

