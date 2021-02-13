 Skip to main content
Swimming results for 02.14.21
Swimming results for 02.14.21

SWIMMING

High school boys

BLOOMINGTON 121, URBANA 71

BLOOMINGTON 130, DANVILLE 25

At Urbana

BHS winners

200 medley relay-BHS (Fish, Novotny, Goughnour, Browning), 1:55.97; 200 freestyle-Davis, 2:13.37; 50 freestyle-Novotny, 24.21; 100 butterfly-Strange, 1:04.11; 100 freestyle-Fish, 51.91; 200 freestyle relay-BHS (Fish, Finley, Oakey, Goughnour) 1:39.47; 100 breaststroke-Fish, 1:11.31; 400 freestyle relay-BHS (Finley, Browning, Jovotny, Oakey), 3:55.29.

Iron Invitational

At Normal

Team scores: (top 3, area of 8): 1. Oswego 399; 2. Normal West 344; 3. Normal Community 290; 8.Central Catholic 93.

Area winners

200 IM-Travis (NC), 1:58.6; 50 freestyle-Pish (NW), 22:02; 100 freestyle-Ahrens (NW), 48.07; 500 freestyle-Tucci (NC), 4:46.6; 200 freestyle relay-West (Pish, Perry, Stimpert, Ahrens), 1:30.38; 100 backstroke-Pish (NW), 54.40; 100 breaststroke-Travis (NC), 1:01.2.

College women

At Normal

Illinois State 178, Valparaiso 35

