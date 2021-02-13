Swimming results for 02.14.21

SWIMMING
High school boys
BLOOMINGTON 121, URBANA 71
BLOOMINGTON 130, DANVILLE 25
At Urbana
BHS winners
200 medley relay-BHS (Fish, Novotny, Goughnour, Browning), 1:55.97; 200 freestyle-Davis, 2:13.37; 50 freestyle-Novotny, 24.21; 100 butterfly-Strange, 1:04.11; 100 freestyle-Fish, 51.91; 200 freestyle relay-BHS (Fish, Finley, Oakey, Goughnour) 1:39.47; 100 breaststroke-Fish, 1:11.31; 400 freestyle relay-BHS (Finley, Browning, Jovotny, Oakey), 3:55.29.
Iron Invitational
At Normal
Team scores: (top 3, area of 8): 1. Oswego 399; 2. Normal West 344; 3. Normal Community 290; 8.Central Catholic 93.
Area winners
200 IM-Travis (NC), 1:58.6; 50 freestyle-Pish (NW), 22:02; 100 freestyle-Ahrens (NW), 48.07; 500 freestyle-Tucci (NC), 4:46.6; 200 freestyle relay-West (Pish, Perry, Stimpert, Ahrens), 1:30.38; 100 backstroke-Pish (NW), 54.40; 100 breaststroke-Travis (NC), 1:01.2.