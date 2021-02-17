 Skip to main content
Swimming results from 02/18/21
Swimming results from 02/18/21

SWIMMING

High school boys

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 104,

BLOOMINGTON 76

At Bloomington

BHS winners

Diving-Lewis, 162.2; 200 freestyle-Fish, 1:59; 200 freestyle relay-BHS (Fish, Goughnour, Browning, Novotny), 1:38; 100 backstroke-Fish, 1:05; 100 breaststroke-Novotny, 1:14

PONTIAC 92.5, KANKAKEE 75.5

Pontiac winners

200 freestyle-Plenert, 2:04.09; 200 IM-Mankowski, 2:16.81; 50 freestyle-Fogarty, 23.93; 100 butterfly-Deats, 52.48; 100 freestyle-Fogarty, 49.53; 500 freestyle-Plenert, 5:55.22; 200 freestyle relay-Pontiac (Fogarty, Mankowski, Lucas, Turner); 1:37.56; 100 backstroke-Deats, 55.75; 100 breaststroke-Lucas, 1:10.94; 400 freestyel relay-Pontiac (Plenert, Mankowski, Fogarty, Deats), 3:33.26

