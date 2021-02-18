Swimming results from 02/19/21

SWIMMING
High school boys
UNIVERSITY HIGH 126,
WASHINGTON 117, KEWANEE 49
At Normal
U High winners
200 medley relay-U High (Swigart, Meyer, Missakasavake, Daley), 1:48.18; 200 IM-Missakasavake, 2:18.98; 50 freestyle-Swigart, 22.24; 100 freestyle-Swigart, 49.39; 500 freestyle-Meyer, 5:24.48; 100 backstroke-Eble, 1:05.11; 100 breaststroke-Phan, 1:06.39; 400 freestyle relay-U High (Swigart, Meyer, Missakasvake, Phan), 3:37.04
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
