Tennis results 10/18/20

TENNIS
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Class 1A sectionals
CENTRAL CATHOLIC SECTIONAL
At Bloomington
Team standings — 1. Bloomington 22; 2. Washington 12; 3. University High 10; 4. (tie) Metamora, Morton 8; 6. Central Catholic 2.
SINGLES
Championship — M. Runyan (Bloomington) def. Schellenberg (Washington), 6-2, 6-2; Third place — G. Runyan (Bloomington) def. Frieden (Metamora), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Championship — Martin-Kraft (U High) def. Sullivan-Knepp (Morton), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Third place — Moss-Bell (Bloomington) def. Panneerselvam-Stuart (Bloomington), 6-2, 6-3.
Class 2A sectionals
Pekin Sectional
Team standings — 1. Moline 16; 2. Normal Community 13; 3. Danville 11; 4. Normal West, Champaign Centennial 8; 6. Pekin 4; 7. East Moline United 2.
SINGLES
Championship — Gentry (West) def. Sudhir (NCHS), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Third place — Mayes (NCHS) def. Birski (Moline), 6-3, 6-7, 6-4
DOUBLES
Championship — Myers-Gustafson (Moline) def. Sagiv-Luchinski (Centennial), 6-1, 7-5; Third place— Ellis-Griffin (Danville) def. Towne-Hotsinpiller (Danville), 6-7, 6-0, 7-5
