Tennis results 9/10/20
ANNA MAYES NCHS PRACTICE

Freshman Anna Mayes returns a shot during Normal Community's girls tennis practice Monday.

 Jim Benson

TENNIS 

HIGH SCHOOL

NORMAL COMMUNITY 5, NORMAL WEST 3

At Normal

SINGLES

Sudhir (NCHS) def. Gentry, 6-7, 7-6, 10-4; Mayes (NCHS) def. Katie VanHeuklon, 6-1, 6-3; Phipps (West) def. Naraharasetty, 6-2, 6-4; Storm (West) def. More, 7-5, 6-4; Vaughan (West) def. Moser, 6-1, 6-2; McCormick (NCHS) def. Hagler, 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Naraharasetty-More (NCHS) def. Phipps-Storm, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7; Moser-McCormick (NCHS) def. Hagler-Vaughan, 6-1, 6-4.

