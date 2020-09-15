 Skip to main content
Tennis results 9/16/20
agate

Tennis agate photo
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

TENNIS

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

NORMAL WEST 9, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0

At Bloomington

SINGLES

Gentry def. Ames, 6-1, 6-0; VanHeuklon def. Rohrig, 6-1, 6-2; Phipps def Keller, 6-2, 7-5; Storm def. Wilder, 6-4, 6-0; Vaughan def. Kostelnick, 6-0, 6-2; Hagler def. Hundman, 7-6, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Gentry-Hagler def. Ames-Keller, 6-0, 6-0; Phipps-VanHeuklon def. Rohrig-Hundman, 3-6, 6-0, 11-9; Storm-Vaughan def. Wilder-Kostelnick, 6-3, 7-6.

