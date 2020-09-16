 Skip to main content
Tennis results 9/17/20
agate

Tennis results 9/17/20

Tennis agate photo
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

TENNIS 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

BLOOMINGTON 6, NORMAL COMMUNITY 3

At Bloomington

SINGLES

Sudhir (N) def. M. Runyan, 6-1, 6-2; Mayes (N) def. G. Runyan, 6-0, 6-0; Moss (B) def. Naraharasetty, 6-3, 6-1; Bell (B) def. More, 7-5, 6-0; Panneerselvam (B) def. Moser, 6-2, 6-1; Stuart (B) def. McCormick, 7-5, 6-2.

DOUBLES

M. Runyan-G. Runyan (B) def. Sudhir-Mayes, 6-7, 7-5, 10-3; Moss-Bell (B) def. Naraharasetty-More, 7-5, 6-4.

