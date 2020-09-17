 Skip to main content
Tennis results 9/18/20
Tennis results 9/18/20

DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

TENNIS 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

METAMORA 6, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3

At Bloomington

SINGLES

Frieden (M) def. Ames, 6-1, 6-2; Timerman (M) def. Rohrig, 6-2, 6-0; Nguyen (M) def. Keller, 6-1, 6-0; Roth (M) def. Wilder, 6-3, 6-2; Kostelnick (C) def. Jewell, 6-2, 6-0; Hundman (C) def. Willard, 6-0, 5-7, 10-8.

DOUBLES

Timerman-Nguyen (M) def. Ames, 6-2, 7-6; Frieden-Friederich def. Rohrig-Hundman, 6-4, 6-3; Kostelnick-Wilder def. Jewell-Ioerger, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

