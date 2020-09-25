 Skip to main content
Tennis results 9/27/20
agate

Tennis results 9/27/20

Tennis agate photo
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

TENNIS

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

UNIVERSITY HIGH 8, MORTON 1

At Morton

SINGLES

Sullivan (M) def. Martin, 0-6, 6-3, 10-4; Kraft (U) def I. Kneep, 7-6, 6-3; Socrates (U) def. Gardner, 6-3, 6-0; Feely (U) def R. Kneep, 6-7, 6-2, 10-4; Trudo (U) def. Leman, 6-3, 6-1; Leak (U) def Miller, 6-3, 7-5.

DOUBLES

Martin-Kraft (U) def. Sullivan-I. Kneep, 6-2, 6-3; Socrates-Feely (U) def. Gardner-Leman, 7-5, 6-4; Trudo-Jacobs (U) def. R. Kneep-Miller, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

