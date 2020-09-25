Tennis results 9/27/20

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
TENNIS
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
UNIVERSITY HIGH 8, MORTON 1
At Morton
SINGLES
Sullivan (M) def. Martin, 0-6, 6-3, 10-4; Kraft (U) def I. Kneep, 7-6, 6-3; Socrates (U) def. Gardner, 6-3, 6-0; Feely (U) def R. Kneep, 6-7, 6-2, 10-4; Trudo (U) def. Leman, 6-3, 6-1; Leak (U) def Miller, 6-3, 7-5.
DOUBLES
Martin-Kraft (U) def. Sullivan-I. Kneep, 6-2, 6-3; Socrates-Feely (U) def. Gardner-Leman, 7-5, 6-4; Trudo-Jacobs (U) def. R. Kneep-Miller, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today