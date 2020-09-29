Tennis results 9/30/20

TENNIS
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
NORMAL WEST 3, U HIGH 2
At Normal
SINGLES
VanLueklon (W) def. Kraft, 6-4, 6-4; Feely (U) def. Phipps, 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Gentry-Hagler (W) def. Martin-Socrates, 6-4, 6-1; Storm-Vaughan (W) def. Jacobs-Leak, 6-4, 6-2; Trudo-Moss (U) def. Harlow-Shaw, 6-4, 6-2
NORMAL COMMUNITY 7,
CENTENNIAL 2
At Normal
SINGLES
Sudhir (N) def. Subbiah, 6-0, 6-0; Mayes (N) def. Sagiv, 6-1, 6-2; Luchinski (C) def. Naraharasetty, 6-0, 6-3; Park (C) def. More, 6-3, 6-2; Moser (N) def. Nam, 7-5, 6-2; McCormick (N) def. Patel, 6-1, 6-0/
DOUBLES
Sudhir-Mayes (N) def. Sagiv-Subbiah, 8-2; Naraharasetty-More (N) def. Luchinski-Wilson, 8-5; Moser-McCormick (N) def. Park-Roesler, 8-2.
