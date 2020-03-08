You are the owner of this article.
TODAY'S EVENTS: Big 12 Girls Indoor Invitational Track Meet at Shirk Center
TODAY'S EVENTS: Big 12 Girls Indoor Invitational Track Meet at Shirk Center

The early leaders in the 3,200-meter at the Big 12 Conference Girls Indoor Track Meet were, from left, Normal West's Liberty Harmon, Normal Community's Olivia Hartke and Bloomington's Kaitlin Skeate. Hartke went on to win in 11 minutes, 48.98 seconds on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Shirk Center.

 RANDY SHARER, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Heartland vs. Century at Orlando, Fla., 12:15 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Orlando Invitational

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Westfield State at Englewood, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Southern University, 3 p.m.; Heartland vs. Jackson, 3 p.m., and Dubuque, 5:30 p.m., at Clermont, Fla.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Saint Mary's at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

TRACK

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community and Normal West in Big 12 Indoor Invite at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

 

