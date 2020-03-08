TODAY'S EVENTS: Big 12 Girls Indoor Invitational Track Meet at Shirk Center

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Heartland vs. Century at Orlando, Fla., 12:15 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Orlando Invitational
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Westfield State at Englewood, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Southern University, 3 p.m.; Heartland vs. Jackson, 3 p.m., and Dubuque, 5:30 p.m., at Clermont, Fla.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Saint Mary's at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
TRACK
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community and Normal West in Big 12 Indoor Invite at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.