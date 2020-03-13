You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State baseball team at North Florida
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State baseball team at North Florida

{{featured_button_text}}
Redbird logo

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at North Florida, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. College of New Jersey at Auburndale, Fla., 8:30 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Mission Inn Spring Spectacular at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in George Fox Westrook Invitational at Peoria, Ariz.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News