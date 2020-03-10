TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State baseball team to face Florida State

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Florida State, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Prairie State at Orlando, Fla., 8 a.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington College, noon
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nazareth at Englewood, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Pittsburgh-Bradford, 10 a.m., and Baldwin Wallace, noon, at Tucson, Ariz.; Heartland vs. Glen Oaks, 8:15 a.m., and South Suburban, 12:45 p.m., at Clermont, Fla.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, University High and Central Catholic in Normal West Indoor Invite at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.