TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State baseball team to face Florida State
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State baseball team to face Florida State

ISU-Illini baseball 1

Illinois State catcher Collin Braithwaite tags out Illinois' Casey Dodge at the plate in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game at Duffy Bass Field in Normal. The Illini won, 6-5, in 10 innings.

 Dan McNeile

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Florida State, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Prairie State at Orlando, Fla., 8 a.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington College, noon

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nazareth at Englewood, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Pittsburgh-Bradford, 10 a.m., and Baldwin Wallace, noon, at Tucson, Ariz.; Heartland vs. Glen Oaks, 8:15 a.m., and South Suburban, 12:45 p.m., at Clermont, Fla.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High and Central Catholic in Normal West Indoor Invite at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

 

