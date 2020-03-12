You are the owner of this article.
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State baseball, women's golf in action
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State baseball, women's golf in action

Redbird logo

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at North Florida, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Simpson at Auburndale, Fla., 3 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Lady Cat Invitational at Daytona Beach, Fla.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland vs. Madison, 10:15 a.m., and Onondaga, 12:30 p.m., at Clermont, Fla.

 

