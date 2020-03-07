You are the owner of this article.
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan softball teams in action
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan softball teams in action

Illinois Wesleyan celebrates its 4-1 victory over Milwaukee School of Engineering on Friday in the NCAA Division III Regional at IWU Softball Field. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Gordon (2) at Auburndale, Fla., 8:15 a.m.; Heartland vs. ASA College, N.Y., (2) at Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. LSU in LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La., 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Berry, noon, and Saint Benedict, 2 p.m., at Tucson, Ariz.

 

