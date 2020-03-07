TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan softball teams in action

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Gordon (2) at Auburndale, Fla., 8:15 a.m.; Heartland vs. ASA College, N.Y., (2) at Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. LSU in LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La., 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Berry, noon, and Saint Benedict, 2 p.m., at Tucson, Ariz.
