You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State meets Drake in MVC Tournament play-in game
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State meets Drake in MVC Tournament play-in game

{{featured_button_text}}
022720-blm-spt-2isuhoops

Illinois State guard Jaycee Hillsman drives to the basket over Bradley's Nate Kennell during the Redbirds' 74-71 overtime Missouri Valley Conference loss to the Braves on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Redbird Arena.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State vs. Drake in MVC Tournament at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News