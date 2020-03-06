You are the owner of this article.
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State women close regular season at Indiana State
agate

022820-blm-spt-28isuwomen

Illinois State guard TeTe Maggett leads her team in a pregame huddle before their Missouri Valley Conference game against nationally-ranked Missouri State on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Redbird Arena.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Jacksonville at Jacksonville (Fla.) Round Robin, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Ursinus at Auburndale, Fla., 3 p.m.; Heartland vs. Macomb at Orlando, Fla., 9 a.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

High school girls

State tournaments at Redbird Arena: Class 3A: Montini vs. Springfield Lanphier (third place), 11:15 a.m.; Chicago Simeon vs. Morton (championship), 1 p.m.; Class 4A: Third place, 5:30 p.m.; Championship, 7:15 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Ursinus, noon

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Campbell, 11 a.m., and LSU, 4 p.m., in LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La., 3:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Emory & Henry, 2:30 p.m., and Christopher Newport, 4:30 p.m., at Tucson, Ariz.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State vs. Wyoming at Lincoln, Neb., 11 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

High school boys

Normal West and Bloomington in Champaign Centennial Invite at Urbana Armory, 10 a.m.; University High in ISU Indoor at Horton Field House, 9 a.m.; University High in Pole Vault Summit at Rolling Meadows, 4 p.m.

High school girls

University High in Pole Vault Summit at Rolling Meadows, 4 p.m.

 

