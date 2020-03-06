TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois State women close regular season at Indiana State

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Jacksonville at Jacksonville (Fla.) Round Robin, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Ursinus at Auburndale, Fla., 3 p.m.; Heartland vs. Macomb at Orlando, Fla., 9 a.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
High school girls
State tournaments at Redbird Arena: Class 3A: Montini vs. Springfield Lanphier (third place), 11:15 a.m.; Chicago Simeon vs. Morton (championship), 1 p.m.; Class 4A: Third place, 5:30 p.m.; Championship, 7:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois Wesleyan at Ursinus, noon
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Campbell, 11 a.m., and LSU, 4 p.m., in LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La., 3:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Emory & Henry, 2:30 p.m., and Christopher Newport, 4:30 p.m., at Tucson, Ariz.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State vs. Wyoming at Lincoln, Neb., 11 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
High school boys
Normal West and Bloomington in Champaign Centennial Invite at Urbana Armory, 10 a.m.; University High in ISU Indoor at Horton Field House, 9 a.m.; University High in Pole Vault Summit at Rolling Meadows, 4 p.m.
High school girls
University High in Pole Vault Summit at Rolling Meadows, 4 p.m.