TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois Wesleyan baseball team on Florida spring trip
agate

042519-blm-spt-11iwubase

Illinois Wesleyan head baseball coach Dennis Martel, left, and the dugout watch their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against Augustana on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Horenberger Field. The Titans went on to win, 6-5.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. UMass-Dartmouth at Auburndale, Fla., 12:45 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Lady Cat Invitational at Daytona Beach, Fla.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Colby-Sawyer and Curry at Orlando, Fla.

College women

Illinois State at Nicholls State, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Colby-Sawyer and Curry at Orlando, Fla.

 

