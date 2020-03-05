TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois Wesleyan women in NCAA Division III regional action in Michigan

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State vs. VCU, 2 p.m., and Jacksonville, 6 p.m., in Jacksonville (Fla.) Round Robin; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Illinois College at Auburndale, Fla., 11:30 a.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
NCAA Division III Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Berea at Holland, Mich., 4:30 p.m.
High school boys
Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional: Normal Community vs. Yorkville, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Regional: Normal West vs. East Moline, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Lincoln vs. Danville, 7 p.m.
High school girls
State tournaments at Redbird Arena: Class 3A: Simeon vs. Montini, 11:15 a.m.; Morton vs. Springfield Lanphier, 1 p.m.; Class 4A: Fremd vs. Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West vs. Bolingbrook, 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Illinois Classic in DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Campbell in LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La., 3:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Texas Lutheran, 7 p.m., and Pacific Lutheran, 9 p.m., at Tucson, Ariz.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
High school boys
Central Catholic in Jacksonville Indoor Invite at Illinois College, 2 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic in Jacksonville Indoor Invite at Illinois College, 2 p.m.: University High in ISU Indoor Meet at Horton Field House, 4 p.m.