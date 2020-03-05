You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois Wesleyan women in NCAA Division III regional action in Michigan
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: Illinois Wesleyan women in NCAA Division III regional action in Michigan

{{featured_button_text}}
010520-blm-spt-5iwuwomen

Illinois Wesleyan's Katelyn Heller and Millikin's Jazmin Brown chase after a loose ball during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. The Titans beat the Big Blue, 86-81.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State vs. VCU, 2 p.m., and Jacksonville, 6 p.m., in Jacksonville (Fla.) Round Robin; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Illinois College at Auburndale, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

NCAA Division III Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Berea at Holland, Mich., 4:30 p.m.

High school boys

Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional: Normal Community vs. Yorkville, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Regional: Normal West vs. East Moline, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Lincoln vs. Danville, 7 p.m.

High school girls

State tournaments at Redbird Arena: Class 3A: Simeon vs. Montini, 11:15 a.m.; Morton vs. Springfield Lanphier, 1 p.m.; Class 4A: Fremd vs. Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West vs. Bolingbrook, 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Illinois Classic in DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Campbell in LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La., 3:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Texas Lutheran, 7 p.m., and Pacific Lutheran, 9 p.m., at Tucson, Ariz.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

High school boys

Central Catholic in Jacksonville Indoor Invite at Illinois College, 2 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic in Jacksonville Indoor Invite at Illinois College, 2 p.m.: University High in ISU Indoor Meet at Horton Field House, 4 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News