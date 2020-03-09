You are the owner of this article.
TODAY'S EVENTS: Normal Community, Normal West square off in Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal game
TODAY'S EVENTS: Normal Community, Normal West square off in Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal game

Normal Community's Jimmy Gillispie looks for an open teammate while being defended by Normal West's Tyler Calhoun during the Wildcats' 48-43 Big 12 Conference win over the Ironmen on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at West.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Beloit at Auburndale, Fla., 8 a.m.; Heartland vs. Lansing (2) at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Class 4A Pekin Sectional: Normal Community vs. Normal West, 7 p.m.; Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena: Roanoke-Benson vs. Chicago Fenger, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Orlando Invitational

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Dickinson, 10 a.m., and Bethany Lutheran, noon, at Tucson, Ariz.; Heartland vs. Marietta, 3:15 p.m., and Geneva (Pa.), 5:15 p.m., at Clermont, Fla.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wabash and College of St. Scholastica at Orlando, Fla.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. College of St. Scholastica at Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.

TRACK

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community and Normal West in Big 12 Indoor Invite at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

 

