TODAY'S EVENTS: Normal Community, Normal West square off in Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal game

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Beloit at Auburndale, Fla., 8 a.m.; Heartland vs. Lansing (2) at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Class 4A Pekin Sectional: Normal Community vs. Normal West, 7 p.m.; Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena: Roanoke-Benson vs. Chicago Fenger, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Orlando Invitational
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Dickinson, 10 a.m., and Bethany Lutheran, noon, at Tucson, Ariz.; Heartland vs. Marietta, 3:15 p.m., and Geneva (Pa.), 5:15 p.m., at Clermont, Fla.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wabash and College of St. Scholastica at Orlando, Fla.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. College of St. Scholastica at Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.
TRACK
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community and Normal West in Big 12 Indoor Invite at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.