TODAY'S EVENTS: 1/23/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 2 p.m.
College women
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana Invitational
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Kentucky, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
College women
Omaha at Illinois State, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men and women
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Marquette, 1 p.m.
