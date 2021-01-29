 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 1/30/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 1/30/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Metamora at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst Invitational

High school girls

Bloomington at Danville

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State at UIC Diving Invitational

College men, women

North Central, Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Pekin at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Galesburg at Normal Community, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan hosting Titan Triangular I, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Cincinnati at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

