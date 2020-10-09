 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/10/20
TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/10/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Meet at St. Joseph

High school girls

University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community at Metamora Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Tiger Invitational in Kankakee

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at BHS Courts and NCHS, 10:45 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference at Springfield, 9 a.m.

