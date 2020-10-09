TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/10/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Meet at St. Joseph
High school girls
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community at Metamora Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Tiger Invitational in Kankakee
SWIMMING
High school girls
Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at BHS Courts and NCHS, 10:45 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference at Springfield, 9 a.m.
