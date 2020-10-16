TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/17/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys, girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 10 a.m.; University High vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, Chatham Glenwood at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Urbana, Danville at Bloomington, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Central Catholic, Bloomington, University High in Class 1A Central Catholic Regional; Normal Community, Normal West at Pekin Sectional
