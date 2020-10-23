TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/24/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Central Catholic at Class 1A Olympia Regional, 10:45 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Class 3A Granite City Regional, 11:30 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Class 2A Metamora Regional, 12:15 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington at Class 2A Metamora Regional, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic, University High at Class 1A Olympia Regional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Class 3A Granite City Regional, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Normal Community, Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal West, University High at Normal Community Sectional, 1 p.m. (diving at 9 a.m. at West)
