TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/24/20
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Central Catholic at Class 1A Olympia Regional, 10:45 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Class 3A Granite City Regional, 11:30 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Class 2A Metamora Regional, 12:15 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Class 2A Metamora Regional, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic, University High at Class 1A Olympia Regional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Class 3A Granite City Regional, 10 a.m. 

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal West, University High at Normal Community Sectional, 1 p.m. (diving at 9 a.m. at West)

