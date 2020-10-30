 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/31/20
TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/31/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in NJCAA Region 24 Championships at Vincennes, Ind.

High school boys

University High at Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional at Detweiler Park, noon; Normal West in Class 3A Normal Community Sectional at Maxwell Park, 12:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, University High at Class 1A Elmwood Sectional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community in Class 3A Normal Community Sectional at Maxwell Park, 10 a.m. 

 

