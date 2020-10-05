TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/6/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
University High, Normal West in U High Invitational at Maxwell Park, 4 p.m.
High school girls
University High, Normal West in U High Invitational at Maxwell Park, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
High school boys
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Central Catholic Regional at The Den at Fox Creek; University High, Bloomington in Class 2A U High Regional at Weibring Golf Club; Normal Community, Normal West in Class 3A Rock Island Regional.
SWIMMING
High school girls
University High at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington at Normal West, 4 p.m.
