TODAY'S EVENTS: 10/6/20
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

University High, Normal West in U High Invitational at Maxwell Park, 4 p.m.

High school girls

University High, Normal West in U High Invitational at Maxwell Park, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Central Catholic Regional at The Den at Fox Creek; University High, Bloomington in Class 2A U High Regional at Weibring Golf Club; Normal Community, Normal West in Class 3A Rock Island Regional.

SWIMMING

High school girls

University High at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington at Normal West, 4 p.m.

